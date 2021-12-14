Cohort kept in check by Chess

Revenue at Chess came in £9m lower than expectations

Buoyant defence market leads to board proposing dividend increase

Defence technology group Cohort (CHRT) saw its shares slide 12 per cent after it reported widening losses triggered by poor performance of the two businesses it acquired within the past five years.

Although the company reported a record order book of £289m, its half-year loss widened as its surveillance, tracking and fire control software arm, Chess, reported an operating loss of £2.7m (compared with a £308,000 profit in the same period last year) as revenue almost halved to £5.9m.