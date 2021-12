Cineworld claim Cineplex breached deal terms rejected by court

Cinema chain will appeal ruling

A Canadian court has ordered cinema chain Cineworld (CINE) to pay former takeover target Cineplex (Can:CGX) damages of C$1.2bn (£720m) over a merger that fell apart in mid-2020. The deal would have created North America’s largest cinema chain, and was announced with great fanfare in late 2019. Cineworld's shares fell 27 per cent on the news, to 33p.