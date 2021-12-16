A better year ahead for the FTSE 100?

A sustained swing in favour of value stocks would be beneficial

Relative metrics point to outperformance, but threats to liquidity are growing

It seems the UK is back in fashion, at least in terms of equities. JPMorgan Chase & Co is just one of several investment houses to have recently upgraded their recommendations on UK equities, citing discounted valuations based on both price/earnings (PE) and price/book value (P/BV) multiples. Those discounts are particularly pronounced among FTSE 100 constituents, where valuations have not kept pace with the recovery in corporate earnings.

It’s certainly borne out in the average ratings. According to FactSet data, the respective forward multiples for the index are 11.8 and 1.7, against 20.8 and 4.29 for the S&P 500, while the average dividend yields come in at 4.1 per cent and 1.4 per cent.