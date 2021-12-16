Beware the flare: the next market-shaking event?

Everyone is of course sick of the c-word. But polite company has come to accept heavy talk of Covid-19, even if it is just used as an excuse to skip potentially mediocre Christmas parties. For investors, who have largely done well out of this pandemic period, the question is what could actually knock the current bull-market off course if a world-shutting pandemic cannot.

To pick out some options, we start in the usual place, and land on another c-word: Conflict. The starting point, as ever, is Vladimir Putin’s inner thoughts. The Russian president was helpful enough to write a 5,000-word essay on why Ukraine should be part of Russia earlier this year. “I would like to emphasise that the wall that has emerged in recent years between Russia and Ukraine, between the parts of what is essentially the same historical and spiritual space, to my mind is our great common misfortune and tragedy,” he said.

This is not just hot air. Nato secretary general Jens Stoltenberg said in early December there was a “significant and unusual concentration of forces” at the Russia/Ukraine border. “Any further Russian aggression against Ukraine would come at a high price,” he said. Would it though?