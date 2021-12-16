IntegraFin enjoys a bumper year

Sees high levels of operational gearing

Looks the best of the platforms

IntegraFin’s (IHP) relatively low profile when it comes to the investment platform market – its emphasis on serving IFAs guarantees this – is proving to be positive asset when it comes to the basic profitability of its business. While the retail-focused investment platforms launch ever more apps to try and attract occasional day traders and investment novices - with varying degrees of success and comparatively little to show for it, so far - IntegraFin gets on with serving its specialist adviser market niche, where over 85 per cent of its revenues are based on annual fees that are stable and recurring.