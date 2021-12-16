Investing films to watch this Christmas

Those settling down to some festive film viewing this month could soon find themselves on a crash course in finance: December programming staples offer lessons on the downside of fractional reserve banking (It’s a Wonderful Life), the merits of compound interest (Mary Poppins) and even the risks of holding the company cash balance in bearer bonds (Die Hard).

But mixing business and pleasure doesn’t have to end there. The cinema offers plenty of stories about investing to provide a welcome diversion this Christmas, or any other time of year for that matter. Some might even provide a bit of food for thought, too.

All the same, filmic financial education doesn’t have a great track record. Two of the most famous efforts – Wall Street and The Wolf of Wall Street – were envisaged by their respective creators as cautionary tales. Both achieved their notoriety for precisely the opposite reason: the glamour of the trading floor and its accompanying lifestyle loomed larger in viewers’ minds than the protagonists’ eventual downfalls.