Today's Markets: Central banks begin to wean markets off pandemic-era support

Central banks are slowly and at different speeds beginning to dial back their emergency pandemic-era support. This ought to create a bit more FX volatility in the coming months as it plays out and as CBs either do more tightening than they are currently signaling, or a lot less. It’s all about the rate of change of expectations in expectations for CB policy moves.

The Bank of England confounded just about everyone by raising rates. It’s incredibly hard to see how the inflation outlook has deteriorated so much since November, whilst Omicron raises near-term uncertainty about the path of the economy. Never mind, the MPC seemed spooked by the CPI numbers this week and hiked. Never mind the fact that they knew in November that this was the likely path for inflation, and had signaled they were likely to move then. Never mind that a 15bps hike to 0.25 per cent is hardly going to tame inflation that will hit 6 per cent – the thinking is one of proving their price stability bona fides more than anything else. We’ll see what the new year brings, but the policy-making looks a bit chaotic.

The move helped sterling with GBPUSD rising to its highest since the start of December, taking the cross firmly towards the middle of the bearish channel it has been tracking since June. But rejection at 1.3370, a key resistance level we’d flagged last week, is important as it suggests this is so far more of a short-term bounce than a complete reversal of the trend. And when we look at the EURGBP cross we can see that actually a lot of the uplift is coming from a weakening dollar. Sellers remain in control but above 1.3370 and it flips.