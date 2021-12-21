/
Schroders looks to boost ESG credentials with Greencoat deal

Asset manager paying £358m upfront for 75 per cent of renewables specialist
December 21, 2021

 

  • Greencoat has £6.7bn of assets under management
  • Renewables assets held via two investment trusts and private markets business

 

Schroders (SDR) confirmed it had reached a deal to buy 75 per cent of Greencoat Capital for an initial £358m, with an earn-out that could increase by up to £120m over the next three years, subject to it hitting certain revenue targets.

Greencoat is a renewables-focused investment manager which had £6.7bn worth of assets under management at the end of November, having raised £1.1bn since its most recent year-end in March. It earned a pre-tax profit of £20m on revenue of £38.2m during that year.

