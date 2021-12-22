/
Landsec ups Bluewater stake with cut-price deal

Commercial property specialist spends £172m on additional 25 per cent stake
December 22, 2021
  • Holding will increase to 48.75 per cent after it sells 6.25 per cent on to M&G
  • Bluewater generated £1bn in pre-pandemic turnover

Land Securities (LAND) is upping its stake in Kent-based shopping centre Bluewater.

The company is paying the Lendlease Retail Partnership £172m for an extra 25 per cent share in the 1.88 million sq ft centre, whose tenants include Apple, John Lewis, Marks & Spencer and a 13-screen Showcase Cinema. It will then sell a quarter of this new stake to co-owner M&G (MNG), leaving its holding at 48.75 per cent.

