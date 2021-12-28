Bearbull Income Fund: Is that all there is?

Why is it that investing in UK equities conjures up thoughts of one of popular music’s best-known but least understood songs? Superficially, the answer is in the title of the 1969 hit from the great Peggy Lee, 'Is that all there is?'

Browse through the almost-2,000 equities listed on London’s exchange – really, the number is still that high – and the dull uniformity of what’s on offer feels like investing’s equivalent of shopping in Moscow’s GUM department stores as the Soviet empire approached its corrupt and cynical end in the 1980s. Everything is the same and everything is boring. Where are the technology stocks, the platform operators and, most obviously missing given the UK’s record in pharmaceuticals, the young biotechnology stocks? There is a limit to the number of financial services and basic resources companies one can sift through. Is that all there is?

Thus, as I put together a short list of possibilities to fill a gap in the Bearbull Income Portfolio, those I encounter are depressingly familiar. Granted, if the search is for income stocks, then – rightly or wrongly – we are confined by the need to find stocks that generate an above-average income yield from a reasonably reliable dividend and that, of necessity, limits the choice. Even so, it’s not that I’ve been here before; it’s like I never leave. Is that all there is?