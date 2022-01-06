Another investment trust merger on the cards?

It seems even the Christmas lull wasn’t safe from the disruption that marked the investment trust industry throughout 2021. Some investors had already wound down for the festive period by 23 December, but on this date it emerged that UK smaller companies fund Odyssean Investment Trust (OIT) had made an unsolicited approach to effectively absorb its peer, Strategic Equity Capital (SEC).

As with any such proposal, nothing can be taken for granted. Strategic Equity Capital’s board issued a short statement at the time saying it would consider the proposal and make an announcement further down the line. While Odyssean noted on the same day that shareholders representing 32.9 per cent of Strategy Equity Capital's issued share capital had indicated support for such a combination, there is no guarantee this will go ahead.

Having said that, it is worth considering the possible merits of such a merger. Odyssean had a market capitalisation of around £157m at the time of writing, compared with roughly £200m for Strategic Equity Capital. Bringing the two together should boost liquidity for shareholders and bring other benefits including potential economies of scale. As the Odyssean board put it on 23 December, this would present “a unique opportunity to create a leading investment trust differentiated from the wider UK small cap sector”.