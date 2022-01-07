Online shoppers allow retailers to enjoy a happy Christmas

Footfall dropped by a fifth in the run-up to Christmas

Supply chain shortages meant fewer clearance items in end-of-year sales

As the worst fears about the damage the highly infectious Omicron coronavirus variant could have on people’s health have subsided, so too have concerns about its effect on business.

Companies may be currently dealing with higher levels of staff absences, but the avoidance of further lockdowns and the easing of measures around self-isolation for fully vaccinated people has meant fewer disruptions to the UK's economy.