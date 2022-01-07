/
European markets weaken following Wednesday's tech stocks plunge on Wall Street
Today's Markets: Mixed bag for stocks ahead of nonfarm payrolls
January 7, 2022
  • FTSE 100 top performer despite broadly weaker European markets
  • Megacap tech weaker again
  • Crypto still taking a battering

Markets

Stock markets in Europe are broadly weaker at the start of trade after something of a steadying for Wall Street following Wednesday’s capitulation for tech stocks. Minutes from the Fed’s December meeting have set the tone for a higher rate environment this year, something markets have been adjusting to anyway to a large extent. Today sees the US nonfarm payrolls data for December, which should cement the case for the Fed to be removing accommodation just as quickly as it introduced it at the start of the pandemic. 

