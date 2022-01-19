Microsoft's $75bn deal for Activision has far-reaching consequences

Microsoft to become third biggest gaming company in the world

The deal provides an opening into the consumer metaverse

Consolidates its position in cloud computing

Microsoft (US: MSFT) has agreed to purchase games publisher Activision Blizzard (US: ATVI) for $75bn in what would be the largest gaming deal in history. If this deal goes through, it would have huge implications across the whole technology ecosystem, affecting gaming developers, cloud service providers and the companies that have bet their future on the VR/AR hardware that will underpin the metaverse.

“This deal is going to make a huge splash in the gaming industry, but also seeps into all aspects of Microsoft's growth strategy,” said Karol Severin senior analyst at Midia Research.