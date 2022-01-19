/
Rio and BHP hoping for a soft landing in China

The two mining giants will be hoping that demand recovery in developed and other emerging economies will offset China weakness
January 19, 2022

 

  • Iron ore futures under pressure
  • Chinese steel production falters

The FTSE’s two largest mining companies have provided operational updates at a time when iron ore’s most heavily-traded May contract on China’s Dalian Commodity Exchange was exhibiting further weakness even though China’s central bank unexpectedly cut the borrowing costs of its medium-term loans.

Spot prices fell by 57 per cent in the five months through to mid-November but have retraced slightly into 2022. Both Rio Tinto (RIO) and BHP (BHP) will be monitoring events in China’s steel mills as the country’s real estate crisis drags on, though the suspicion lingers that further monetary stimulus measures may only serve to delay the reckoning for a vastly overindebted sector.

