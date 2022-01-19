US banks firing on one cylinder

Benefits from capital releases, but revenue growth is flat

Costs seem to be spiralling

The story of the pandemic for US banks has centred on the trading split between those institutions with skin in the markets – for example, any bank with a significant investment banking, trading and private equity lending presence – and those without.

Banks that could capitalise on the boom in leveraged mergers & acquisitions and initial public offerings saw revenues at their investment banking arms soar during the year. However, such outperformance never comes without a caveat, and it will be of some concern to investors that the earnings picture for US banks – when the flattering effect of disposals and benign capital releases are stripped out – is turning distinctly cloudy. This is particularly true given that the results do not fully capture the impact on consumer and corporate customers of the Omicron wave in the US.