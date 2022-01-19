/
US banks firing on one cylinder

Awkward comparisons with a Covid-afflicted 2020 makes evaluating US banks performance problematic, but momentum appears to be slowing
January 19, 2022
  • Benefits from capital releases, but revenue growth is flat
  • Costs seem to be spiralling 

The story of the pandemic for US banks has centred on the trading split between those institutions with skin in the markets – for example, any bank with a significant investment banking, trading and private equity lending presence – and those without.

Banks that could capitalise on the boom in leveraged mergers & acquisitions and initial public offerings saw revenues at their investment banking arms soar during the year. However, such outperformance never comes without a caveat, and it will be of some concern to investors that the earnings picture for US banks – when the flattering effect of disposals and benign capital releases are stripped out – is turning distinctly cloudy. This is particularly true given that the results do not fully capture the impact on consumer and corporate customers of the Omicron wave in the US.

