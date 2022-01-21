Unilever faces investor backlash over GSK bid

Unilever not upping £50bn bid

Fundsmith argues that Unilever needs to focus on its existing business

Unilever (ULVR) has been castigated by a major investor over its attempted £50bn acquisition of GlaxoSmithKline (GSK) and Pfizer’s (US:PFE) joint-venture consumer healthcare business, with fund management shareholder Fundsmith labelling it a “near-death experience” for its investment in the consumer goods company.

Fundsmith’s chief executive Terry Smith and head of research Julian Robins wrote a “post mortem” letter to its investors after Unilever announced to the market that it would not increase its £50bn bid for the joint venture, which GSK rejected on the basis that it “fundamentally undervalued the business”.