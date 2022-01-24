Today's Markets: Stocks slide in wake of US rout

European stock markets were lower at the start of trade on Monday as bulls licked their wounds after the worst week for Wall Street since March 2020. The FTSE 100 retreated under 7,450, though there were some notable gains for Vodafone (VOD) and Unilever (ULVR). The former rose over 4 per cent on reports it’s looking to buy rival Three, whilst Unilever jumped over 5 per cent from reports activist hedge fund Trian has built a stake. Heaps more pressure on Alan Jope after the rather swift GSK reverse ferret.

Companies Spirax-Sarco secures steam specialist Engineering group Spirax-Sarco is buying energy consulting group Cotopaxi for £13.3m. Skelmersdale-based Cotopaxi has software systems and provides consultancy advice to help industrial businesses drive down costs through monitoring energy-intensive processes, such as steam use. The company reported revenue of £2.2m in 2020, a fall from £4.8m prior to the pandemic. It employs 38 engineers and software specialists. The business will be integrated into Spirax-Sarco’s Steam Specialities arm. Spirax-Sarco has a strong track record of delivering returns on total capital of more than 20 per cent to investors and its shares are highly rated. Despite a 19 per cent slump in value since the start of this year, the company’s shares still trade at 38-times forward earnings – well above its peers and its own five-year average. The potential for gains, at least in the short term, look limited. Hold. Supply chain pressures cause profit warnings to rise Profit warnings increased by almost a fifth in the final quarter of last year, with almost half citing supply chain disruption as a significant factor. There were 70 profit warnings made by UK-listed companies in the final three months of the year, up from 51 in the third quarter. Supply chain pressures were mentioned by 44 per cent of firms issuing warnings (compared to just 2 per cent between 2009-19), with a further 27 per cent blaming rising costs, EY-Parthenon’s latest Profit Warnings report said. The number of firms issuing profit warnings throughout last year dropped by 65 per cent, though, to 203. That is the second-lowest number since EY began tracking warnings in 1999. More profit warnings are expected this year, as inflationary pressures cause a hit to disposable incomes and company margins. “We have already recorded profit warnings relating to rising energy prices. Labour shortages and wage increases are also beginning to feature more in company concerns, especially in logistics, hospitality and healthcare,” said Alan Hudson, a partner at EY-Parthenon. He also expects more restructuring activity to take place this year as the last government support measures, such as a rent moratorium for retailers, fall away.

It was a tough week for Wall Street last week. The Nasdaq is 14 per cent below its all-time high, sliding 2.7 per cent on Friday. The S&P 500 is over 8 per cent below its record high. Bond yields surged early in the week but retreated later on as the US 10yr moved from above 1.9 per cent to under 1.75 per cent... but selling unabated. Sense that investors who were happy longs a couple of months ago are calling this the end of the bubble they’d always anticipated... can’t have it both ways... but lots of capitulation and we need to see when a level is reached where we start to see some sense again and fundamentals make sense again. If you think the Fed’s going to hike 4 times this year you’ve had a full year’s worth of multiple compression in a week, even if valuations are still higher than they were before March 2020... bounce will come soon though the unknown is the Fed reaction function to higher inflation + tight labour market + falling stock market. Do they think we need to do more to tame prices, or do they think the market is performing the tightening on their behalf? We should find out this week. Market needs to find a level – S&P 500 is below its 200-day line and very oversold but not yet testing the weak spots from July and October last year.

Tech wreckage continues with richly valued megacap quality swept along with even more overvalued speculative tech... ARKK down 10 per cent for the week, the Fang+ index about 8 per cent. Crypto markets continue to feel the heat with Bitcoin sinking under $35k. Value rotation not entirely vanished from this market but not strong enough to offset damage. Discrimination is not very evident. Earnings misses are making waves across entire sectors – NFLX and JPM. In this kind of environment there are clearly going to be plenty of beaten-up stocks that have been swept along in the tide offering good value. A case of one or two rotten apples spoiling the bunch, or just a bad bunch? Lots of megacap tech reporting this week may help steady the ship, or rock it further?

The market is looking for a level – Nasdaq 100 futures finding some temporary support at the lows of July and October last year.

This week is all about inflation and the Fed. Does the Fed complete its hawkish pivot by signaling QE to end sooner than expected? Perhaps... it may also give legs to the idea that it could kick off the hiking cycle in March with a 50bps move. Heavy data week sees US GDP and PCE figures out after the Fed.

Neil Wilson is the Chief Market Analyst at markets.com