'Big beasts' of private equity feast on UK plc

Value of all completed plc takeovers more than doubles to £61.8bn

Of 17 contested deals, 14 involved a private equity bidder

The value of takeovers of listed companies in the UK more than doubled to £61.8bn in 2021, fuelled by a growing appetite for assets from private equity buyers.

The biggest plc takeover to complete last year was the £7.28bn buyout of RSA Insurance by a pair of competitors – Canada’s Intact Financial (CAN:IFX) and Denmark’s Tryg (DEN:TRYG). It was followed by US private equity firm Clayton, Dubilier & Rice’s £7.1bn take-private of supermarket chain Morrisons, new data from Peel Hunt shows.