What price a tourism recovery?

Is it time to pack the factor-30 and castanets? There has been no shortage of punditry over the state of the tourism industry, specifically whether 2022 will mark something of a renaissance, at least in terms of flying hours and passenger numbers.

The portents are encouraging. Recent quarterly updates from both Ryanair (US:RYAAY) and easyJet (EZJ) point to rising load factors (utilised seating capacity), along with positive noises on the UK government decision to remove all travel testing requirements. The latter carrier’s chief executive, Johan Lundgren, anticipates “a strong summer ahead, with pent up demand that will see easyJet returning to near 2019 levels of capacity with UK beach and leisure routes performing particularly well”. Shares prices for the budget airlines have moved in different directions over the past six months, with a respective gain of 2.3 per cent on Nasdaq for Ryanair set against an 11.5 per cent decline in London for easyJet.

Valuations for both companies pulled back sharply as soon as it became clear that vaccination programmes had done little to stem the infection rates and transmissibility associated with the Omicron variant.