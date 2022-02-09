Rathbones' James Thomson on value, rates and the tech sector "Kool Aid"

Rathbone Global Opportunities manager James Thomson has attempted to take a balanced approach amid uncertainty on interest rates and inflation

This has meant tilting the fund away from trends that drove big gains for growth funds in 2020

But Thomson still believes that major tech companies play "mission critical" roles

January’s sell-off has been quite the humbling start to the year for many heavyweight global equity funds. Scottish Mortgage Investment Trust's (SMT) share price went down by around a fifth over the month, with Fundsmith Equity (GB00B41YBW71) suffering a decline of around 9 per cent. And although Lindsell Global Equity (IE00BJSPMJ28) had a better month than most, it only slightly bucked a painful trend.

Rathbone Global Opportunities (GB00BH0P2M97) has been no exception to this grim pattern, shedding nearly 13 per cent over the same period. That’s perhaps unsurprising, given its focus on growth stocks and a heavy allocation to the US. But its investment team’s approach may be more nuanced than this performance suggests.