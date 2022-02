Dividend restored and raised 5 per cent, but frequency reduced to annual payment

Management expects double-digit growth in 2022

Consensus-beating profits and premium growth brought insurer Beazley (BEZ) to a turning point in its pandemic recovery: restoring the dividend. The speciality insurer raised dividends by 5 per cent from 2019, but this news was somewhat marred by an accompanying announcement that the company plans to cut back to a single yearly payment.