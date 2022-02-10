Pouring big oil on troubled waters

Almost everyone is worried by rising prices and the pressure on their finances. It’s hard not to be when inflation is outstripping wage growth, we are all braced for National Insurance tax hikes in April and the energy price cap, which shields consumers from runaway standard tariffs, is about to be raised. Think tank the Resolution Foundation says that what is currently a cost-of-living crunch will then become a “catastrophe for many households”.

Faced with an inflation rate well on its way to 7-plus per cent, and claims that lower income groups endure a higher rate of inflation than other groups (something the ONS rejects), the chancellor has intervened with a special measure to slice £200 off energy bills.