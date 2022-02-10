Unilever announces more buybacks

New €3bn share buyback programme announced Sales jump but the operating margin struggles

Unilever (ULVR) was badly stung by its failed £50bn attempt to acquire a joint-venture (JV) consumer healthcare business from GlaxoSmithKline (GSK) and Pfizer (US:PFE). Despite the announcement of a €3bn (£2.49bn) share buyback programme, and positive news on sales growth in the consumer goods group’s full-year results, investors don’t seem to have been calmed after the JV debacle and the shares were down by over 3 per cent as the results were chewed over by the market.