Will China turn back to iron after going for gold?

After athletes have stopped competing for gold, silver and bronze at the Beijing Winter Olympics this month, the focus will once again turn to iron and copper as China grapples with a real estate and building slowdown.

This has cut demand for steel for two reasons: the major developers are simply completing fewer buildings, while local and provincial governments, which sell them land, have less cash to spend on infrastructure. The extent of the slowdown will be clearer in the coming weeks, after the lunar new year holiday period is over and data starts to roll in again.

Even prior to the new year, indications were of a general softening in economic activity. BMO Capital Markets analyst Colin Hamilton pointed to the average failure rate of 21 per cent for land auctions in January. This is a key part of local government revenue: margins for real estate heavyweights such as Evergrande have been constricted by the high cost of land.