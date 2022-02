Severe weather events drive net loss ratio

Record year for underwritten premiums

It was a case of swings and roundabouts for Lancashire (LRE) during 2021. The specialty insurance and reinsurance group boosted gross premiums by 50 per cent, while dramatically expanding the scale of its of its property and casualty reinsurance book. The overall performance of Lancashire Capital Management, its third-party capital collateralised reinsurance underwriting arm, also provides cause for optimism.