Today's Markets: St Valentine’s Day massacre for risk as stocks plunge on Russia fears

Companies

JD Sports fined by CMA

The Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) has fined JD Sports (JD) £4.3mn over its conduct during the controversial takeover of smaller rival Footasylum. JD Sports bought Footasylum for £90.1mn in 2019 in a bid to consolidate its sales as key sportswear brands such as Adidas and Nike began to bring more sales in-house, but last year the CMA ordered the deal be reversed.

In response to the decision, JD said it “always acted honestly” and it did not believe the CMA’s fine for sharing commercially-sensitive information with its merger partner was a fair reflection of its efforts to comply. Shares were down another 4 per cent on Monday morning, after previously falling in January due to its longstanding chair’s sale of more than half his stake in the business. MT

Declining glove demand hits Synthomer’s share price

Chemicals group Synthomer (SYNT) said the part of its business producing polymers for medical glove makers has experienced “subdued” demand since the start of this year as pandemic conditions ease.

Shares in the group fell by 6 per cent in early trading as its Performance Elastomers’ NBR arm saw margins normalising to pre-pandemic levels at the end of last year. Its full-year cash profit for 2021 is likely to be double that of the prior year, but in line with the current consensus forecast of £518.4mn.

Given the high inventory levels of latex gloves around the world, the company said it does not expect any Covid-19-related premium from the division at all this year.

This is “a weaker result than previously anticipated”, broker Jefferies said. It expects the consensus earnings forecast for Synthomer’s current year to fall by up to 15 per cent as a result.

Synthomer’s shares have dropped by a third since it agreed to buy an adhesives business from Eastman Chemical Company (US:EMN) for $1bn in late October. The deal is expected to complete by the end of next month. MF

FCA brings the BNPL crowd onside

The highly profitable “buy-now-pay-later”, or supply chain finance, industry came to the attention of the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) after complaints over some of the restrictive terms and conditions that companies providing the finance were forcing consumers to sign up to. What consumers might not know is that many credit agreements are exempt from FCA oversight under an exemption in the legislation where credit is extended either for the purchase of land, or more pertinently to internet shopping, the number of repayments does not exceed four. Clearpay, Klarna, Laybuy and Openpay were involved in the FCA consultation and have agreed to amend their terms and conditions. Consumers should not now find themselves in the situation of making payments long after the goods have been returned to the vendor, for instance, as well as now being reimbursed for inappropriately charged late payment fees. JH

Neo listing for ASX company Neometals

An Australian company with a suite of electric vehicle-linked projects in Europe will add a secondary Aim listing this month in a bid to bring in more institutional buyers. Neometals (AU:NMT), which dropped 5 per cent on the ASX today, has a battery recycling project in Germany and lithium processing plant in Portugal in the works, as well as a titanium mine in Western Australia.

“The board and management look forward to listing on AIM ahead of our transition to delivering the minerals and advanced materials essential for a sustainable future,” said chief executive Chris Reed. Neometals has a market capitalisation of A$721mn (£379m), so it will be one of the larger pre-revenue green technology-focused companies listed in London. There are no current plans to raise cash in the listing. AH