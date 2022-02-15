Plus 500 strives to hold on to pandemic-linked volume surge

Revenue and active users fall against tough 2020 comparators

$55m buyback announced for 2022

For retail trading platform Plus 500 (PLUS), 2021 has been about consolidating the remarkable growth it generated during the pandemic. Revenue and cash profit were down 18 and 25 per cent, respectively, for the full year. However, a pullback was probably expected given that vaccine rollouts and lockdown easing meant people were spending more time away from their trading screens.

Compared to pre-pandemic levels the numbers look a lot more impressive. Cash profit and the number of active customers are both double what they were in 2019. As the business is very capital light it maintained a operating cash conversion rate of 99 per cent.