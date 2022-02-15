Tech starts to pay out

The MSCI World index remains heavily weighted to the US and big tech, and the same often applies to global equity funds whose managers are reluctant to stray too far from the market leaders. For global income funds, that presents a particular dilemma: managers have to decide whether to forgo higher dividends elsewhere and instead back low-yielding (but usually strongly performing) US and tech shares. This partly explains why some of these funds tend not to offer the kind of yields that UK income investors might expect.

But is that dilemma getting less urgent? A note by research firm CFRA suggests it might. Todd Rosenbluth, CFRA’s head of ETF and mutual fund research, observes that while the S&P 500 information technology sector had a yield of just 0.78 per cent at the end of last year, dividend growth is afoot. “Not only did 44 of the sector’s 76 constituents pay a dividend, but nearly all either raised their dividend or initiated one in 2021, according to S&P Dow Jones Indices,” he says.

This has had a notable effect already: the tech sector was the largest payer of dividends in the S&P 500 last year, contributing around 17 per cent of its overall income versus 15 per cent for healthcare, 14 per cent for financials and 11 per cent for consumer staples.