“Pendulum turning” on uranium as supply comes back

Spot uranium prices steady above $40 a pound

Cameco chief executive says it is the "early innings" of a market recovery

“It is time.” The boss of Canadian uranium giant Cameco (CA:CCO), Tim Gitzel, was in fine form last week when he announced the reopening of the MacArthur River mine. He said it was time for his company “to claim [its] incumbency advantage and proceed with the next phase of our supply discipline decisions”.

This reopening will add 5mn pounds (lbs) of supply, although this will be balanced by a reduction at another mine. More significantly, Cameco also announced a massive 40mn lbs of supply contracts with customers had been signed just this year, compared with 30mn lbs in the whole of last year.