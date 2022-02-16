/
“Pendulum turning” on uranium as supply comes back

Key producer plans to restart a significant mine after signing massive contracts in the first six weeks of 2022
February 16, 2022
  • Spot uranium prices steady above $40 a pound
  • Cameco chief executive says it is the "early innings" of a market recovery

“It is time.” The boss of Canadian uranium giant Cameco (CA:CCO), Tim Gitzel, was in fine form last week when he announced the reopening of the MacArthur River mine. He said it was time for his company “to claim [its] incumbency advantage and proceed with the next phase of our supply discipline decisions”.

This reopening will add 5mn pounds (lbs) of supply, although this will be balanced by a reduction at another mine. More significantly, Cameco also announced a massive 40mn lbs of supply contracts with customers had been signed just this year, compared with 30mn lbs in the whole of last year. 

