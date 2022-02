Maintained 11.7p dividend from last year

Profit fell due to weaker top line

Price comparison website Moneysupermarket.com (MONY) is facing headwinds from both energy and travel. High wholesale energy process meant there were no switchable energy tariffs available from October. This contributed to the 34 per cent drop in annual home services revenue. Meanwhile, travel insurance revenue fell 32 per cent on an annual basis as people decided to stay at home over the summer.