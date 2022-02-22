Antofagasta smashes dividend expectations

Final dividend almost double analyst forecast

Current copper price indicates strong earnings will continue for at least this half

The global thirst for copper has sent Antofagasta’s (ANTO) profits soaring, with investors set for a hefty payout. Uncertainty over supply, low stockpiles and growing demand thanks to the energy transition sent copper prices to new highs last year. The price has stayed elevated in recent months as other industrial commodities such as iron ore have fallen off because of the shakiness in the Chinese real estate sector.