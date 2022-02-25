St James’s Place gets on top of costs

Controllable costs look under control

Choppier times ahead for asset managers

Results for St James’s Place (STJ) are never the easiest to unpick as the company’s joint-pension life and investment advisory business means the balance sheet does not really dovetail on a cash basis. Furthermore, there is no clear linear relationship between expenses and the gross inflow of new business – all of which can make assessing the company’s operating performance problematic. However, there were signs in these results that at least some of management’s plan to boost earnings over the next few years is starting to bear fruit.