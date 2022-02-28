Bunzl resets to normal

Acquisitions put the weight on health & safety

Bunzl still generating significant levels of cash

Bunzl (BNZL) was one of those companies that found itself in the right niche at the right time after the pandemic created massive levels of work for companies with a specialisation in distribution and logistics. That outperformance was always going to create difficult comparisons when the end of the pandemic removed much of the demand for the exceptionally large orders of healthcare supplies Bunzl handled on behalf of governments clients. And so it came to pass, with the need for PPE no longer as pressing, the company experienced a drawback in sales in some of its major markets. However, that does not seem to have affected Bunzl’s overall momentum.