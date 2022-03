Losses narrow for Hunting in 2021

Final dividend of 4ȼ announced, taking total 2021 payout to 8ȼ

Oil and gas services and equipment company Hunting (HTG) is still in operating loss territory despite the massive uptick in spending in the energy industry. Hunting is hugely exposed to the US shale industry, which has been a drag on earnings in recent years but even the resurgence of the past 18 months was not enough to take it into the black.