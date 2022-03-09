Kier’s rebound tempered by project delays

Revenue falls at the construction arm

balance sheet shored up by capital raise and asset sale

The six months to the end of last year represented a case of two steps forward, one step back for contractor Kier (KIE).

After concluding the important business of shoring up its balance sheet through a £241mn equity raise and the £110mn sale of Kier Living in the first half of 2021, the company has set out its plan how best to use its resources – prioritising capital expenditure on “disciplined and non-speculative” investment, as well as further deleveraging. Only after it achieves this will it consider restarting dividend payments.