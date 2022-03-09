/
Kier’s rebound tempered by project delays

Company continues to move ahead with turnaround after shoring up balance sheet
March 9, 2022
  • Revenue falls at the construction arm
  • balance sheet shored up by capital raise and asset sale

The six months to the end of last year represented a case of two steps forward, one step back for contractor Kier (KIE).

After concluding the important business of shoring up its balance sheet through a £241mn equity raise and the £110mn sale of Kier Living in the first half of 2021, the company has set out its plan how best to use its resources – prioritising capital expenditure on “disciplined and non-speculative” investment, as well as further deleveraging. Only after it achieves this will it consider restarting dividend payments.

