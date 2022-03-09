Profits grow at trimmed down Quilter

Profits grow 28 per cent while assets grow 13 per cent

£328mn Sharebuyback proposed

Quilter (QLT) is gearing up for another big capital return, following the sale of Quilter International in November - the last leg of its restructuring programme which started when the company listed in June 2018. Management is proposing a £328mn share buyback - equivalent to 17 per cent of the market capitalisation. This comes on the heels of a £375mn share buyback which completed in January following the sale of Quilter Life Assurance.