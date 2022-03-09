/
Sign inRegister
Join our community of smart investors
companies

Profits grow at trimmed down Quilter

Quilter announces another big share buyback as profits grow
Profits grow at trimmed down Quilter
March 9, 2022
  • Profits grow 28 per cent while assets grow 13 per cent
  • £328mn Sharebuyback proposed

Quilter (QLT) is gearing up for another big capital return, following the sale of Quilter International in November - the last leg of its restructuring programme which started when the company listed in June 2018. Management is proposing a £328mn share buyback - equivalent to 17 per cent of the market capitalisation. This comes on the heels of a £375mn share buyback which completed in January following the sale of Quilter Life Assurance. 

To continue reading...
Join our Community of Smart Investors
  • Independent full-length company analysis
  • Actionable investment ideas and recommendations
  • Expert investment tools and data
  • Stock screens from Algy Hall
Have an account? Sign in
Privacy PolicyCookie PolicyModern Slavery StatementDo Not Sell My Data