Trade cancellations and forced sales add to Russian equities risks

eToro reimburses customers after selling Russian stock at rock bottom price last week

Major Russian companies still trading in London because they have primary listings there

Sanctions against Russia and the suspension of Russian-listed securities has caused chaos in parts of the market this week, investment platforms included. AJ Bell has revealed steel manufacturer Evraz (EVR) and precious metals mining company Polymetal (POLY) were its first and second "most bought" shares over the past week. Both companies' market capitalisations plunged but this has led some to buy in as an opportunity to reap dividend payouts potentially higher than the cost of the shares. Freetrade reported a similar trend, with Evraz at the top of its UK share trading chart and Polymetal at fifth.

The risks in owning Russia-exposed companies were shown by multiple recent trading issues, on top of the possibility of further financial sanctions. The London Stock Exchange cancelled all trades in Polymetal shares that occurred in a 20-minute period on 8 March as the share price was rebounding following dramatic falls. The exchange said in a notice this has been down to "erroneous" trades.