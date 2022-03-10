Spirent takes off on 5G tailwinds

Order book up 30 per cent at the end of 2021, including increasing number of multi-year contracts

Recent acquisition of wireless testing specialist Octoscope to boost future earnings

Spirent Communications (SPT) benefitted from increasing 5G network and cloud adoption, leading to higher order intake throughout the year and a “healthy backlog” entering 2022. Shares rose by 7 per cent on results day, but remain at the lower end of their historic range after catching some flak from the tech sell-off at the beginning of 2022.