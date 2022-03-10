/
TT Electronics refocuses on margin build

Electronic components maker pushes ahead with ‘self-help’ programme to improve profitability
March 10, 2022
  • Higher adjusted operating profit margin of 7.3 per cent, aiming for double-digits
  • Focus on structural growth markets including aerospace, defence and electrification

Trends toward renewable power, electrification and automation boosted demand for TT Electronics’ (TTG) components and manufacturing services in 2021, driving adjusted operating profits up 31 per cent in the full-year despite a backdrop of rising material and freight costs. Shares nudged up 2 per cent on results day, although this was not enough to make up for persistent weakness since the middle of last year. 

