Pharma Intelligence sale for £1.7bn will contribute towards £1bn shareholder return plan

Informa ramping up pay-to-publish side of Taylor & Francis

Informa (INF) is slimming down and tightening its focus on the academic publishing space and business events. The latter was clearly roughed up by the pandemic but events are now back on the agenda, although rising Covid-19 cases in key market China pose plenty of risks in the coming months.