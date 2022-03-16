Advanced Medical Solutions returns to growth

End of restrictions means more demand for wound dressings

Acquisitions to boost next year's revenues

An unfortunate by-product of the pandemic was the widespread delays to elective surgery as hospitals, along with the broader healthcare system, converted themselves into a covid treatment service. The impact in 2020 was calamitous for Advanced Medical Solutions (AMS) as demand for its broad range of wound care products fell away precipitously. Now that countries are tiptoeing away from covid restrictions and the waiting lists for surgery are being tackled, the opposite, and positive, extreme was clear in these results.