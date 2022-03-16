Today's Markets: More short covering rallies, China tech surges

Hang Seng rallies 9 per cent to erase yesterdays losses

European markets open positively

Fed prepares for rates hike

Watercooler chat

Will the US dollar lose its reserve currency status? A WSJ report yesterday said Saudi Arabia was in talks with China to settle some oil sales there in yuan... we’ve been here before – the death of the dollar has been a recurring theme in market/economic circles for about 30 years at least. Reports of its demise have been premature. Certainly, there is a pivot happening here and China is much stronger and more integrated with global trade and accounts for a large proportion thereof. The China-Russia-India axis is emerging. And no one has ever cut off a country the size of Russia and certainly never a country that’s as resource rich. So, there are problems for the dollar being the only game in town, but multi- or bi-polar financial systems will only work on dollar hegemony at the margins and slowly.