Standout funds in a lopsided Asia

We sometimes wrongly assume that a new year translates into a major turn of events. Take the end of 2020, when some expected the new year to herald a simple dissipation of Covid measures. Or more recently, when some might have hoped that the volatility in Chinese markets would be consigned to 2021.

If Russia continues to grab the headlines, a fresh sell-off in Chinese shares reminds us that Asia funds can be just as vulnerable to upsets as their emerging market counterparts. The problems in China – prompted by Covid measures and geopolitical tensions among other things – also cast a fresh light on the lopsided structure of the Asian market.

We’ve previously discussed the fact that Asian indices have a chunky China allocation: the country made up 36.4 per cent of the MSCI AC Asia ex Japan index at the end of February, with Hong Kong accounting for an additional 7.2 per cent. MSCI China index was down by more than a fifth in terms of sterling total return in 2021 and down by more than 12 per cent so far in 2022, as of late March, and this has recently been a big headwind for Asia portfolios. But active managers who buck the trend by looking beyond the market leaders can reap rewards when those leaders run into trouble.