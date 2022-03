Revenue increased 31.4 per cent

Operating cash flow fell by almost €100mn

European truck payment and mobility platform WAG Payment Solutions (WPS) has announced its first full set of results since it listed on the London Stock Exchange. The company's software allows truckers to pay for fuels, tolls and taxes as well as providing smart routing services. The company's fate is therefore tied to the number of truckers on the road. More driving means more fuel payments and more money for Eurowag.