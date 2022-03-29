/
Bellway bumps up the dividend as orders surge

Record completions and orders are set against the prospect of further interest rate rises
March 29, 2022
  • Marked increase in the half-year dividend
  • Group order book up by a quarter

Some are speculating that the UK housing market could witness a slowdown if the Bank of England continues to ratchet up interest rates. That’s a logical conclusion, but it’s worth remembering that the UK base rate has averaged 7.19 per cent from 1971 through to 2022. Even if the Monetary Policy Committee remains resolutely hawkish over the next 12 months, it’s probable that borrowers will still only have to contend with modest interest rates from a historical perspective.

