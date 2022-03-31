RBC tables knockout bid for Brewin Dolphin

Brewin Dolphin (BRW) is the latest UK wealth manager to be targeted by a North American behemoth, with Royal Bank of Canada (CA:RY) offering a punchy £1.6bn or 515p per share for the firm in an all-cash deal - a 62 per cent premium to yesterday’s closing price.

The companies expect the deal to be completed in the third quarter of this year, subject to shareholder and regulatory approval. Brewin’s directors unanimously recommended that shareholders vote in favour of the takeover, and further details about the acquisition, together with voting details, will be published within 28 days. The market has already priced in the deal's success, sending Brewin's share price up over 60 per cent to 512p.

As at 28 February, Brewin had £55bn of assets under management, so RBC’s offer values Brewin at 2.8 per cent of its assets. Peel Hunt said this put the offer price at 21 times consensus earnings estimates (albeit this would be subject to mark to market adjustments) - an increase from a P/E ratio 13.4 times at the end of its financial year last September, according to the broker.