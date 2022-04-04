Provident Financial commits to higher proportional dividend payout

Hefty charges linked to the closure of the consumer credit division

Uncertainties gather as the cost-of-living crisis weighs on discretionary incomes

Provident Financial (PFG) revealed a 12p final dividend for 2021, a year in which it returned to profit and closed its doorstep lending business. The focus is now on “mid-cost credit” products, after it closed its consumer credit division (CCD) in the wake of a claims mismanagement scandal involving the sale of unaffordable loans to borrowers. The closure resulted in a loss of £95.5m contained within discontinued assets, although the previous year did include larger non-cash provisions in terms of the hazard rate, ergo various assumptions over debt-to-income ratios and default rates. The CCD closure also resulted in an additional charge of £42.6mn for exceptional items. Overall, the lender booked an adjusted profit of £4.1mn against a loss of £114m in the prior year.