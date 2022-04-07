Lookers revives dividend amid booming used car demand

Profits on used cars rose by 53 per cent in 2021

Electric vehicles and rolling out repairs are priorities for next two years

The “unprecedented appreciation” of used cars lifted revenues and gross profits at Lookers (LOOK), prompting the auto dealership to declare its first dividend payment in more than two years. The 2.5p a share payout looks like a positive sign for the company, whose shares finally appear to be back on track after a tricky three years following both an FCA investigation and an internal fraud probe.