Oil, wind and fission: government strives for energy security

Quarter of electricity demand to be met by nuclear by 2050 Little focus on short-term solutions

The government is seeking to bolster Britain’s domestic energy supply, in a strategy that encompasses everything from offshore wind farms to more drilling in the North Sea. However, there are concerns that long-term goals fail to address the immediate energy crisis facing consumers.

As part of his ‘Energy Security Strategy’, minister for business, energy and industrial strategy Kwasi Kwarteng has pledged to accelerate projects involving wind, solar, hydrogen and heat pumps. Offshore wind farms will produce up to 50 gigawatts (GW) by 2030 under the plan, aided by a reduction in approval times for new offshore wind farms from four years to one year.